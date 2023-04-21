Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.04.2023 | 17:02
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Celebrating National Volunteer Week at Northern Trust

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Northern Trust

During National Volunteer Week we recognize and thank our employees who lend their time and talent to better the community. Their service includes serving on nonprofit boards, mentoring youth, packing food at local food banks and so much more.

Learn about our volunteer efforts in our 2022 Philanthropic Impact Report.

Northern Trust, Friday, April 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750644/Celebrating-National-Volunteer-Week-at-Northern-Trust

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
