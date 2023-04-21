Anzeige
Freitag, 21.04.2023
WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
München
21.04.23
08:05 Uhr
0,433 Euro
-0,011
-2,48 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.04.2023 | 17:30
Immunovia AB: Immunovia publishes the annual report for 2022

LUND, Sweden, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) today announced that the Annual Report for 2022 has been published.

The annual report can be downloaded in pdf format and is available on Immunovia's website: https://investor.immunovia.com/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:
Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

About Immunovia

Immunovia is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see:?www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.?

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated, addressable market size of 1.8 million individuals per year who could benefit from our test.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit?www.immunovia.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3756253/2002971.pdf

Annual Report 2022 Immunovia

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immunovia-publishes-the-annual-report-for-2022-301804266.html

