Christian Dior SE: 2022 Dividend

Paris, April 21st, 2023

2022 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2022 of 12 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 5 Euros paid on Monday, December 5th, 2022, the balance amounts to 7 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 24th, 2022.