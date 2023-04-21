Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2023 | 15:48
56 Leser
Christian Dior SE: 2022 Dividend

Paris, April 21st, 2023

2022 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2022 of 12 Euros per share.

Taking into account the 5 Euros paid on Monday, December 5th, 2022, the balance amounts to 7 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 24th, 2022.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
