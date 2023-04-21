Sunrun Inc.: Sunrun Releases 2022 Impact Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation's leading home solar, battery storage, and clean energy-as-a-service provider, today released its 2022 Impact Report , accelerating progress and setting ambitious goals for leading on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives.



The comprehensive report details how Sunrun has improved its ESG reporting, embedded its commitment to a sustainable future across its operations, and how it plans to deliver long-term sustainable value to its customers through innovative product offerings and a differentiated customer experience. The report also outlines the company's emissions reduction strategies, focus on employee safety, people empowerment, governance structure, and commitments to product responsibility.

"Our mission is to create a planet run by the sun, and that begins with creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders by having an unwavering focus on sustainable, profitable growth," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "We are laser-focused on crushing the fundamentals and generating value for our stockholders and stakeholders. We work together every day to go beyond expectations and drive efficiencies that make us faster, better and stronger, which in turn positions us to immediately make the communities we serve healthier and more resilient with every clean energy product we install on our customers' homes."

Highlights from the company's 2022 Impact Report include:

Environmental Impact

Sunrun solar energy systems have generated 25.6 billion kilowatt-hours of clean energy since 2007, helping enable the avoidance of an estimated 14.6 million metric tons of CO 2 e from entering the atmosphere - the equivalent of taking 3.2 million cars off the road for a year.

Reduced emissions intensity by 10% from the company's 2021 emissions baseline.

Recycled or redeployed 85% of decommissioned solar panels.



Social Impact

Reduced safety Recordable Injury Rate by 10% compared to the previous year.

Provided over $1 billion in energy savings to customers since 2007.

Delivered clean energy and substantial bill savings to over 11,100 low-income households.

Launched Sunrun Empowered Giving, a $3 million corporate giving and employee charitable contribution matching program.

Corporate Governance

Completed an assessment of how ESG is best incorporated into our compensation structure and determined to add Safety as a second ESG factor in our 2023 annual cash bonus plan.

Incorporated stockholder feedback to propose and recommend the company's stockholders vote to declassify the company's Board of Directors.

Increased Recognition

Human Rights Campaign's Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

Military Times' 2022 Best for Vets Employer

Comparably's annual Best Places to Work awards: Best CEO for Women Best CEO for Diversity Best Company Career Growth Best Company Compensation Best Company for Women Best Company Happiness Best Teams HR Best Teams Sales





Sunrun's 2022 Impact Report is guided by established external ESG frameworks including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for the professional and commercial services industry and the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report also outlines the company's alignment with relevant United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Please click here to view a copy of Sunrun's 2022 Impact Report.

