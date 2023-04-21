Logitech: It's Your Environment. Know Your Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Logitech



Logitech Blog

Whether it's hybrid work or distance learning, we have all quickly become accustomed to collaborating remotely, without compromising on productivity. As people discover new ways for teams to become as effective and engaging as possible, it's also prompting employers to explore non-traditional ways of motivating employees. There are emerging studies showing that spending more time in nature benefits not only mental and physical health, but it inspires creativity and social interaction among teams as well. The flexibility of bringing the outdoors into your hybrid work routine is gaining traction.

We can now collaborate from anywhere. In some cases that means your local neighborhood park, your backyard, or simply the stoop of your front doorstep on a warm sunny day. The outdoor environment takes on a whole new dimension when you can work, create, and play from it. The responsibility then becomes knowing your impact on the environment and taking care of it. You see, it's no longer just the environment, it's your environment. And, it's your obligation to make sure it's as healthy as possible when you're enjoying that space.

Earth Day is upon us and we are once again reminded that our climate is changing far too rapidly for us to adapt. The pace and scale of climate action requires a heightened sense of urgency. But the path forward is clear. Businesses need to scale their actions and look for innovative ways to not only reduce carbon emissions and negative environmental impacts, but find new ways to encourage the management of finite resources that preserve Earth's ecosystems.

We celebrate Earth Day and raise awareness of the need to protect natural resources for future generations. Regardless of race, gender, income, or geography, we all have a right to work, create and play in a healthy environment. Preserving that environment means that everyone can help and adopt lifestyle changes to reduce their carbon footprint. Try recycling e-waste, biking or walking instead of driving, or eating less meat. It's simple shifts in our behavior that can create positive change.

But no one can do it alone. There is also a role for businesses to play in supporting lifestyle changes and that starts with the understanding that you have the right to know how a product or service that you purchase impacts your environment. You also have the right to choose alternative products that better align with your lifestyle.

Logitech is taking our own actions as well as helping you identify your impact. Whether it's choosing products made with 2nd life materials, recycling your used electronics devices, or checking the labels on products, individual actions can make a difference. Collaborative actions can make a larger, collective impact. Remember, it's not just the environment, but your environment. Let's all make sure it's around for future generations to enjoy when they want to work, create, and play outdoors.

1 in 3 Logitech devices are now made with 2nd life materials, specifically post-consumer recycled plastic. We call it Next Life Plastics because it gives a 2nd life to the plastic found in end-of-use consumer electronics that would have otherwise ended up in landfills. Recycled plastic has a lower carbon footprint, compared to virgin plastic, because it requires less water, fossil fuels, and energy to produce. Our recycled plastic resins deliver the same performance, aesthetic and cosmetic performance you have come to expect from Logitech products. We're simply offering you more choices with color, design and styles to meet your needs.

Measuring and fully understanding individual carbon footprint is the first step to managing impact. Logitech has begun placing carbon impact labels on products. Much like calories featured on a nutrition label, placing a carbon impact label on the product packaging and website allows you to make more informed choices about what you buy. It also holds us accountable and informs future design decisions. We're working hard to reduce our product carbon footprint and you should expect to see a lower number with the next generation of that product. Products with a carbon footprint number have undergone a detailed (and 3rd party verified) analysis to determine the total amount of carbon emitted during manufacturing, transportation, use, and end-of-life. Eventually, all of our products will feature a carbon impact label.

Logitech is teaming up with partners to increase circularity. In the US and Canada, Logitech partnered with Best Buy to introduce a Recycle and Save program. Bring any used PC or PC gaming accessory to a Best Buy store during the month of April to recycle it. See Best Buy retail stores for more details.

Logitech products and packaging have parts that can be recycled and used to make new items. Recycle used Logitech devices to reduce unnecessary waste and preserve valuable resources. You can help by taking used Logitech devices to a local recycling center.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Logitech on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Logitech

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/logitech

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Logitech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/750706/Its-Your-Environment-Know-Your-Impact