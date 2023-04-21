Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of March 31, 2023, its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit has been upsized to 22,222,222 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000 (the "Offering").

Net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.24 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering (the "Warrant Expiry Date"). Should the closing price at which the Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (or any such other stock exchange in Canada as the Common Shares may trade at the applicable time) exceed $0.28 for 10 consecutive trading days at any time following the date that is four months and one day after the date of issuance, the Company may, at its option, within 10 business days following such 10-day period, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date (the "Reduced Warrant Term") such that the Warrants shall expire on the date which is 30 days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the Reduced Warrant Term.

The Company may pay certain eligible persons (the "Finder") a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Offering raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finder and broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") equal to 8% of the number of Units issued to subscribers of Units introduced to the Company by such Finder. Each Broker Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.18 per Unit for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance subject to the Reduced Warrant Term.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

