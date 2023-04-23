Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4216/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 16 ended with the Settlement Day for April, but it was a non event for stocks , indices and trading volumes. Bottom Line the ATX TR finished the week 0,12 percent lower, Lenzing lost 5,8 percent. A hotter Situation we have in our 15th Stock Market Tournament, we know the Semifinalists. Next week in the upper half of the roster we will see the Insurance Derby Uniqa vs. VIG and in the lower half the ...

