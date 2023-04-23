UBM: Real estate developer UBM generated profit before tax of €31.5m and earnings per share of €2.25 in 2022. In view of the complete standstill on the transaction market during the second half-year, net profit of €27.1m represents more than respectable results, the company emphasized. "UBM has shown relative strength in a difficult market environment and confirmed that our conservative financial policy pays off", commented Patric Thate, CFO of UBM Development AG. UBM will propose a dividend of € 1.10 per share (2021: €2.25 per share) to the Annual General Meeting."UBM is a reliable dividend payer in both good times and bad times", says Thomas G. Winkler, CEO of UBM Development AG. UBM does not expect any major deals before the second ...

