Lenzing: The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, has successfully completed the conversion of a production line from generic viscose to TENCEL branded modal fibers for textiles and clothing. Lenzing is therefore in a position to offer its Chinese customers locally produced Tencel fibers for the first time and meet the structural growth in demand more quickly. Thanks to the conversion of the production line with a nameplate capacity of 35,000 tonnes per year, the fiber portfolio of the Chinese production site now solely consists of eco-friendly specialty fibers. In addition, Lenzing also offers LenzingG ECOVERO branded fibers for textile applications and viscose eco fibers for nonwoven ...

