

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, agreed to resign from the company after an investigation into an 'inappropriate relationship' he had with a female colleague, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) said in a statement on Sunday.



Shell said, 'Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I'm truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX