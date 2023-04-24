Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Evolva publishes timeline of the Reverse Stock Split



24.04.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Reinach, 24 April 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today communicates on the timeline of the reverse stock split of 250:1 which was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023 by a large majority: 25 April 2023: Last trading day of old shares on SIX Swiss Exchange

26 April 2023: First trading day of new shares on SIX Swiss Exchange (ex-date) The reverse split of shares may result in fractions of new registered shares for the individual shareholder. This is the case if shareholders hold an amount of Evolva shares that is not divisible by 250 or a multiple thereof after the 25 April 2023. Fractions in new shares are rounded down to the next whole number and shareholders will receive an equivalent cash compensation for their fractions. Further information regarding the reverse split can be found in the Q&A on Evolva's website ( Link ). Important dates 24 August 2023 Half-year 2023 results

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.



