Biotalys NV: Syngenta and Biotalys enter into strategic partnership in biologicals innovation to advance solutions for sustainable agriculture

Syngenta to leverage Biotalys' AGROBODY technology platform to expand insecticide biocontrol pipeline

Basel, Switzerland / Ghent, Belgium, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - Inside information

Syngenta Crop Protection and Biotalys) today announced a collaboration to research, develop and commercialize new biocontrol solutions to manage key pests in a broad variety of crops. The new solution will be based on Biotalys' AGROBODY technology and will offer a new mode of action to broaden farmers' access to novel technologies that counter the threat of pest resistance and advance sustainable agriculture.

Under the terms of this partnership, Syngenta will collaborate on a research program with Biotalys, an agricultural technology company focused on protein-based biocontrol solutions, to leverage its AGROBODY technology platform for Syngenta's specific insect targets.

"Syngenta is a leader in bringing farmers cutting edge technologies that improve the sustainability of agriculture, and we are excited to work closely with Biotalys as part of our agricultural innovation ecosystem," said Camilla Corsi, Head of Crop Protection Research at Syngenta Crop Protection. "By combining our proven research and development capabilities with the breakthrough protein-based innovations of the Biotalys AGROBODY platform, we are determined to play a pivotal role in addressing critical farmer needs around the globe."

With resistance development and increasing regulatory and environmental pressures, growers are eager to explore innovative and effective biological solutions that limit the impact on the environment and biodiversity. Biotalys has demonstrated the potential of its protein-based biocontrols to deliver novel modes of actions for effective and safe application in food and agriculture. This new partnership allows Biotalys to accelerate the development and global commercialization of innovative crop protection solutions and cement its biocontrol innovation leadership by leveraging the expansive network and capabilities of a global agriculture business.

"We are proud and excited to be working with Syngenta, a world-leading agricultural company, on one of the most pressing industry challenges - the development of innovative and effective pest control solutions - by delivering on the promise of our AGROBODY technology," said Patrice Sellès, Chief Executive Officer at Biotalys. "Collaborating with Syngenta is a major milestone in our continued mission to providing growers around the globe with safe, efficient, and more sustainable agricultural solutions."

No further terms or financial specifics are being disclosed.

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a leader in agricultural innovation, bringing breakthrough technologies and solutions that enable farmers to grow productively and sustainably. We offer a leading portfolio of crop protection solutions for plant and soil health, as well as digital solutions that transform the decision-making capabilities of farmers. Our 17,900 employees serve to advance agriculture in more than 90 countries around the world. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta, www.twitter.com/SyngentaUSand on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/syngenta.

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Ng

Head, External Communications

michelle.ng@syngenta.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Syngenta

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

©2023 Syngenta. Rosentalstrasse 67, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

For further information, please contact:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Important Notice Biotalys

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'aim', 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. Biotalys' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.

Attachments