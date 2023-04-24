Anzeige
Montag, 24.04.2023
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
PR Newswire
24.04.2023 | 07:18
Aker ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 15.00 today

OSLO, Norway, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The shares in Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 15.00 as from today, 24 April 2023.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 450 32 090
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 907 84 878
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-ex-dividend-nok-15-00-today-301805125.html

