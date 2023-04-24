

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced two sausage product recalls by Mundelein, Illinois-based Alef Sausage Inc. as well as Abbotsford, Wisconsin-based Abbyland Foods.



Alef Sausage is recalling around 61,574 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE halal meat and poultry sausage products due to misbranding and possible temperature abuse.



Further, Abbyland Foods is recalling around 11,800 pounds of frozen turkey meatballs that are labeled as turkey sausage patties due to misbranding and undeclared soy, a known allergen.



Alef Sausage's recall involves vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of Sheikh Beef Salami Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Tashentskaya Salami Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Beef Cervelat Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Musulmanskaya Lamb Premium Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Musul'manskaya Salami Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Musul'manskaya Premium Salami Zabiha Halal; Sheikh Beef Bologna Zabiha Halal; And Sheikh Musulmanskaya Chicken Premium Zabiha Halal.



The products were not labeled with a handling statement indicating that they should be kept refrigerated, which could lead to temperature abuse of the products.



The RTE meat and poultry sausage products were produced and distributed into commerce on various dates from 2018 through April 2023.



The Alef Sausage products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 21174' or 'EST. P-21174' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York and distributors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.



The recall was issued after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets notified FSIS that it had observed the meat salami product stored at non-refrigerated temperatures at a retail store in Brooklyn, New York.



The product, which is not shelf stable, was not labeled with a handling statement indicating that it should be kept refrigerated. FSIS' investigation identified additional varieties of halal meat and poultry sausage products with the brand name 'Sheikh' produced by Alef Sausage in commerce that did not bear a handling statement.



Abbyland Foods' recall includes 5-lb. unlabeled bags in 10-pound labeled boxes of 'Jennie-O FULLY COOKED TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES' with lot code 06223. The frozen, fully cooked turkey meatball products labeled as turkey sausage patties were produced March 3, 2023.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'P-17764' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.



The recall was initiated after the firm notified FSIS that a food service customer informed them of a labeling issue after they opened a box of frozen turkey sausage patties and discovered turkey meatballs instead. The meatballs contain soy protein concentrate, while the sausage patties label does not declare soy as an ingredient.



In both recalls, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be on retailers' shelves or in consumers' pantries, and urged them to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.



