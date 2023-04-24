Extension of the contract with GCC until the end of 2025

Commissioning of the R&D concrete plant

Signing of new contracts with two major players:

the BSS and MINIER groups

CSR Awards: Paulownias PEXE Awards

Invitation to all shareholders at the inauguration of the new H2 production site

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, presents the major achievements of the beginning of Q2 2023.

I. Extension of the contract with GCC until the end of 2025

The contract signed in 2020 with GCC, one of the leading French construction companies, for a period of three years has been extended for a further two years, until the end of 2025. This partnership extension demonstrates the successful collaboration in the realisation of innovative and responsible construction projects based on Hoffmann Green clinker-free cement, as well as the mutual trust between the two groups.

II. Commissioning of the R&D concrete plant

Hoffmann Green's R&D concrete plant has been in operation since the beginning of April 2023. Equipped with solar trackers and ultra-modern water treatment systems, this 4.0 plant combines modernity and eco-responsibility, as do all of the Company's facilities. It will allow for the internal development of R&D activities such as the testing of future technologies and the development of certain concrete formulations specific to Hoffmann Green's customers.

III. Signing of a partnership with the BSS Group

The BSS Group, a company specialising in the manufacture and installation of modular concrete lane dividers, has signed a supply contract with Hoffmann Green with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of highways. Hoffmann Green's clinker-free cement will be used by the BSS Group in the production of concrete lane dividers, which are essential for the safety of drivers.

IV. Signing of a contract with the MINIER Group

The MINIER Group, a family business and operator of 13 concrete plants (fixed and mobile) located in the Pays de la Loire, the Centre-Val-de-Loire and the Paris area, specialising in the manufacture of ready-mixed concrete and the extraction and supply of aggregates, has signed a supply contract with Hoffmann Green which will enable it to meet the needs of professionals, individuals and local authorities with more environmentally friendly products based on clinker-free cement.

V. Invitation to shareholders to the inauguration of the 1st vertical cement plant in the world

This exceptional structure, located next to the 1st H1 production site in Bournezeau in the Vendée (85) and built entirely from Hoffmann Green cements, will be inaugurated in May. On this occasion, all shareholders are invited to the inauguration. To obtain your invitation, please contact ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu. The plant will increase the Group's production capacity by 250,000 tons of cement per year, in line with the Group's ambitions and growth in demand.

VI. CSR Awards: Paulownias PEXE Awards

At the beginning of April, Hoffmann Green was awarded the Paulownias Prize for Transformation by the Collège des Directeurs du Développement Durable (C3D), a group of 250 sustainable development directors.

At the same time, Hoffmann Green was elected winner of the "Waste and Circular Economy Showcase" at the 14th National Forum organised by the PEXE network in partnership with ADEME at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty with more than 550 participants during the day.

For more information click on this link: https://ecoentreprises-france.fr/mise-en-valeur-des-laureats-des-vitrines-de-linnovation-2023/

These are two new awards that highlight Hoffmann Green's daily commitment and its concrete and immediate innovations for a low-carbon society.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT THE GCC GROUP

GCC has been an independent group for over 20 years and is involved in the entire construction process for all types of markets and works. With 50 operational entities throughout France and Switzerland, the group is one of the top 10 players in the French construction industry thanks to its three divisions: CONSTRUCTION, ENERGY, PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT. It has 2,600 collaborators.

Committed to a sustainable society, GCC favours the human dimension thanks to its autonomous and responsible collaborators, its close territorial proximity and its strong capacity for innovation. Its perfect mastery of its know-how and technical expertise makes it the preferred partner of its customers and a company that cares about the development of its employees. GCC is an independent, long-term company committed to a sustainable society, with the ambition of being the company of choice for its customers, employees and partners.

For further information, please go to: www.gcc-groupe.com

ABOUT THE BSS GROUP

BSS is a company that has specialised in the manufacture and installation of modular concrete and metal lane dividers, both temporary and permanent, for 25 years.

This totally independent company has been able to innovate and develop over time with the needs of motorways. From design to manufacturing and implementation, all BSS separators have been crash tested and CE marked. The production site based in Saulce-sur-Rhône (26) has a production capacity of 200 ml of BSS per day and by relocating the production, the company has the capacity to produce an additional 400 ml/day.

Independent and located on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille axis, the company has exported to Greece, Hungary and Morocco. The group integrates RTS, a company specialised in metal guardrails, vertical signs, road markings, fences, railings and gates... This allows us to provide our customers with a complete range of products and to meet the new requirements of European standards.

For further information, please go to: www.bss.eu

ABOUT THE MINING GROUP

A major player in the manufacture of concrete, the extraction and supply of aggregates, and the execution of public works, the MINIER group is currently present in the Pays de la Loire, the Centre-Val-de-Loire and the Paris region. It employs 180 people and has a turnover of €40 million.

As a partner of companies, local authorities and individuals, the family business has been a recognised expert for over 85 years. Through your construction, renovation, land development and quality of life improvement projects, you benefit from quality services.

Innovation, performance, reactivity and professionalism are the reflection of the passion that drives all the employees of the MINIER group. Committed to the quality of our concrete and aggregate production and to the execution of public works, we are committed to respecting the environment and your requirements.

For further information, please go to: https://www.minier.fr/

