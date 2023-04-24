Now and Next: Futurice E40 names the e-mobility leaders spearheading the UK's booming EV market

Report spotlights the contenders of today and ideas of tomorrow

London, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation consultancy Futurice UK today unveils its annual E40 report , celebrating the most innovative EV players driving meteoric change in 2023. Now in its third year, the biggest version of the report to date - featuring a record 22 new entries - shines a light on the people and ideas positioning the UK as a focal point for EV innovation. The report also features insights from EV sector leaders including Volkswagen Financial Services ' John Lewis, Connected Kerb 's Chris Pateman-Jones, and Claire Miller, Independent Mobility and Energy Advisor to Octopus Energy .

"With March the UK's largest month on record for battery electric vehicle uptake, society's appetite for a petrol-free future is higher than ever - despite a fantastically tough economic climate," says David Mitchell, managing director at Futurice UK . "The E40 pulls together the starring actors of e-mobility - whether that's electric aviators, lithium-ion entrepreneurs or urban renewal planners - and highlights their unique contribution to accelerating the transition to an electric future.

"EVs are forecast to account for 72% of UK vehicles by 2040 - but given the problems we face around supply chains, legacy infrastructure, mixed government messaging and a cost of living crisis, it's still unclear how quickly consumers will embrace the switch to EVs," he continues. "We're interested in the trends, designs and partnerships used to navigate these hurdles, both now and in tomorrow's world."

From classic car brands deftly navigating a new wave of demand to fast-growth scaleups with smart ideas, and new kids on the block, the E40 unpacks the leaders and the ones to watch in tech's fast-accelerating sector. While focusing on e-mobility companies that operate in the UK, the trends-led analysis also examines their status on an international stage using four core metrics:

Ambition & potential - level of commitment to driving the mobility energy transition

- level of commitment to driving the mobility energy transition Impact - scale of impact delivered to date

- scale of impact delivered to date Innovation - ability to create new ideas, products and technologies

- ability to create new ideas, products and technologies Momentum - the necessary impetus to move the business forward in a highly competitive environment.

Leading the grid in the E40's number one spot for the third year running is seasoned heavyweight Tesla . The darling of EV is tackling battery cell production head-on by pushing ahead on plans for a unique lithium refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast. But really, it's the luxury Model Y electric SUV - now Europe's best-selling EV - that is powering Tesla's continued, and record-breaking, growth.

Landing second place in the hard-fought honours list is new entrant Myenergi ; eco-tech startup and the brains behind the popular zappi solar and wind-compatible home charger. The Grimsby-based brand has enjoyed a near 200% jump in sales over three years on the back of its groundbreaking product range (including a new smart home battery) designed to place homeowners in reach of "their own energy ecosystem"; an enticing prospect in cash-strapped times.

Octopus Energy takes third place. The UK's EV levelling-up champion expanded its roaming service, Electric Universe, to 300,000-plus charge points globally last year; as well as greenlighting a £110m public charger investment targeting UK areas currently left behind in the shift to EVs. Our E40 top five is rounded off by eVTOL pioneer Vertical Aerospace - which recently toasted the maiden flight for its "ultra-short-haul" electric aircraft, the VX4 prototype - and another new entrant, EV car manufacturer Polestar .

Elsewhere in the report, the E40 features four new entrants in the top 10, with only 18 of last year's trailblazers continuing to make the cut; demonstrating just how volatile the EV landscape is.

Two newcomers - Fastned and Oxford City Council - underscore the vital role of collaboration in prepping UK infrastructure for next-level flexibility. The pair are part of a consortium behind the newly opened Energy Superhub Oxford , described as Europe's most powerful EV charging hub - home to a game-changing hybrid battery system, plus fast and ultra-rapid charging for 42 vehicles at once.

Meanwhile, charge point provider Connected Kerb - which is aiming to install 190,000 on-street chargers by 2030 - has climbed the E40 ranks this year, thanks to a similarly broad-minded vision. Fresh from a £110m funding round, the company is fronting flagship partnerships everywhere from Surrey to New York City - where it's been selected for a groundbreaking pilot to help drive EV adoption among New Yorkers without private driveways.

David Mitchell says: "More than ever, the industry's leading EV voices need to work in tandem - with other manufacturers, energy suppliers and site owners, but also via government and academia - to overcome significant hurdles, and cater to a huge incoming spike in interest from individuals and fleets.

"The sheer number of new entrants in this year's E40 show this is a market that's fast-moving and all to play for. While heavyweights like Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis have raised their game, plenty of new contenders are waiting in the wings to replace less agile players. As the UK's EV landscape matures at a lightning pace, brands that thrive are synching their ideas in line with broader industry challenges around accessibility, sustainable city planning and clean energy supply chains."

To download and read the new E40 report, with insight from industry insiders including Osprey 's Ian Johnston, Tevva 's Richard Lidstone-Scott, Ohme 's Peter McDonald, follow this link .

ENDS

Futurice is a digital transformation consultancy, helping clients to solve their biggest challenges and empowering them to make a positive impact on the world.

We design, develop and scale digital products and services across many industries. Our goal is to deliver measurable, sustainable outcomes through close and business-focused collaboration with our clients. Over the last few years we've helped major automotive, mobility and logistics clients reach the forefront of the data and digital transformation that underpins the new electric ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060972/Futurice_E40_report.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060954/David_Mitchell.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/now-and-next-futurice-e40-names-the-e-mobility-leaders-spearheading-the-uks-booming-ev-market-301804877.html