PanGenomic Health Inc - Subsidiary Update and Repricing of Outstanding Warrants

24 April 2022

PanGenomic Health Inc.

("PanGenomic" or the "Company")

PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Signs Master Services Agreement with Psy Integrated and Announces Repricing of Outstanding Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, April 24, 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made on January 26, 2023, its subsidiary, MUJN Diagnostics Inc. ("MUJN Diagnostics"), has signed a definitive master services agreement ("MSA") with Psy Integrated Health, Inc. ("Psyi"), a management services organisation.

MUJN Diagnostics' brain health prognostic system tracks the impact of integrative medicine treatments on patient biomarkers and correlates them with other symptomatic data. Under the initial statement of work in the MSA, the trial biomarker testing program will collect patient biomarker data to assist practitioners and therapists in optimising treatment plans that are personalised and specific based on the objective data obtained. MUJN Diagnostics will pay Psyi a total fee of $45,000 during the initial statement of work project, which is estimated to be completed by September 2023. Either party may terminate the MSA on 30 days prior written notice.

"We are very excited to initiate the collaboration between MUJN and Psyi and look forward to improving health outcomes for patients suffering from anxiety, depression and other brain health concerns", said Vincent Lum, CEO of MUJN Diagnostics and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health. "MUJN Diagnostics believe that alternative therapies for a variety of brain disorders have great promise and the need for objective data for clinicians and their patients to track the efficacy of their treatment is a vital component to improve patient health."

Patrick Callas, Director of Integrated Health for Psyi, added: "We are excited to be working with MUJN Diagnostics on a new generation of health diagnostics. Our combined expertise in leading edge alternative healthcare therapies and disease specific biomarker treatment monitoring is expected to provide health care professionals in the field of integrative medicine with tools to improve patient outcomes."

The Company also announced that its board of directors has approved a reduction of the exercise price of an aggregate of outstanding 45,472,751 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") from $0.30 per Class A Common Share of the Company (a "Share") to $0.20 per Share.

The Warrants to be repriced consist of 20,743,417 outstanding Warrants issued pursuant to private placements and debt settlements completed by the Company on 22 April 2021, 16 September 2021, 28 June 2022, 23 December 2022 and 19 January 2023; and 18,000,000 outstanding Warrants issued in connection with the acquisition of Mindleap Health Inc. on December 9, 2022. In accordance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the repricing of an additional 6,729,334 outstanding Warrants issued in a private placement completed by the Company on 23 July 2021 will be subject to the consent of certain holders of those Warrants. If the required consents are not provided, the exercise price of these Warrants will remain at $0.30 per Share.

In accordance with the requirements of the CSE, the exercise price of any warrants issued as compensation warrants or as finder warrants are not eligible for repricing. The expiration date of the Warrants is not being amended.

Related persons to the Company hold less than 10% of the outstanding Warrants to be repriced as described above. The repricing of the Warrants is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as the fair market value of the amendments does not exceed 25% of the Company's capitalisation.

About Psy Integrated Health

Psy Integrated Health, Inc., with its flagship wellness centre Empower Health located in the heart of Vancouver, BC. Canada, is a clinic management services BC benefit company created to accelerate the development of psychedelic assisted therapeutic treatments and integrated health. Psyi provides innovative treatment modalities for clients with a variety of indications. More information can be found at www.psyintegrated.com and www.empowerhealth.ca.

About MUJNDiagnostics

MUJN Diagnostics Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PanGenomic Health Inc. and is focused on developing a decision support system for alternative healthcare providers. MUJN's Decision Support System includes biomarker diagnostics, symptom and treatment tracking, and personalised health analytics, with the goal of empowering healthcare providers and their patients towards better outcomes.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

