Montag, 24.04.2023
Kursexplosion: Der komplette Gamechanger zu Wochenbeginn…
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
24.04.23
08:05 Uhr
1,050 Euro
+0,018
+1,74 %
Dow Jones News
24.04.2023 | 08:31
135 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 24-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

24 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 April 2023 it purchased a total of 86,272 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            60,000     26,272 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0340     GBP0.9140 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0160     GBP0.9000 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0237     GBP0.9059

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 681,998,084 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,629      1.0340        XDUB     08:34:04      00027628150TRDU1 
2,697      1.0340        XDUB     08:34:04      00027628151TRDU1 
2,422      1.0280        XDUB     09:10:50      00027628616TRDU1 
2,575      1.0240        XDUB     09:18:52      00027628686TRDU1 
2,061      1.0220        XDUB     10:00:54      00027629082TRDU1 
367       1.0220        XDUB     10:01:31      00027629086TRDU1 
2,063      1.0160        XDUB     10:07:44      00027629116TRDU1 
100       1.0200        XDUB     11:22:15      00027629783TRDU1 
2,636      1.0200        XDUB     11:22:15      00027629784TRDU1 
738       1.0200        XDUB     11:55:14      00027630195TRDU1 
100       1.0200        XDUB     11:55:14      00027630196TRDU1 
2,554      1.0200        XDUB     12:06:09      00027630263TRDU1 
74        1.0200        XDUB     12:06:09      00027630264TRDU1 
45        1.0200        XDUB     12:06:09      00027630265TRDU1 
2,466      1.0200        XDUB     12:40:36      00027630449TRDU1 
2,554      1.0200        XDUB     13:10:41      00027630633TRDU1 
300       1.0200        XDUB     13:10:41      00027630634TRDU1 
322       1.0200        XDUB     13:40:21      00027630933TRDU1 
2,245      1.0200        XDUB     13:40:21      00027630934TRDU1 
2,289      1.0200        XDUB     14:03:30      00027631215TRDU1 
311       1.0200        XDUB     14:03:30      00027631216TRDU1 
2,355      1.0180        XDUB     14:18:55      00027631387TRDU1 
2,430      1.0180        XDUB     14:18:55      00027631388TRDU1 
2,452      1.0180        XDUB     14:18:55      00027631389TRDU1 
2,436      1.0160        XDUB     14:39:41      00027632075TRDU1 
57        1.0240        XDUB     15:03:40      00027632647TRDU1 
2,513      1.0240        XDUB     15:03:40      00027632648TRDU1 
528       1.0340        XDUB     15:37:24      00027633693TRDU1 
528       1.0340        XDUB     15:37:24      00027633694TRDU1 
1,542      1.0340        XDUB     15:37:25      00027633695TRDU1 
24        1.0340        XDUB     15:37:25      00027633696TRDU1 
335       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633761TRDU1 
2,953      1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633762TRDU1 
673       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633763TRDU1 
192       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633764TRDU1 
706       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633765TRDU1 
385       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633766TRDU1 
761       1.0340        XDUB     15:40:15      00027633767TRDU1 
2,629      1.0200        XDUB     15:57:08      00027634041TRDU1 
2,569      1.0240        XDUB     16:20:52      00027634731TRDU1 
2,384      1.0220        XDUB     16:27:45      00027634931TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,092      0.9140        XLON     09:09:34      00027628566TRDU1 
2,170      0.9100        XLON     09:10:50      00027628615TRDU1 
1,835      0.9060        XLON     09:30:00      00027628759TRDU1 
1,880      0.9030        XLON     10:04:39      00027629109TRDU1 
4,324      0.9050        XLON     13:32:16      00027630868TRDU1 
1,676      0.9050        XLON     13:39:29      00027630919TRDU1 
556       0.9050        XLON     13:39:29      00027630920TRDU1 
1,924      0.9040        XLON     14:21:47      00027631406TRDU1 
282       0.9040        XLON     14:21:47      00027631407TRDU1 
533       0.9000        XLON     14:31:15      00027631606TRDU1 
3,130      0.9000        XLON     14:31:18      00027631607TRDU1 
2,023      0.9040        XLON     15:05:38      00027632681TRDU1 
3,847      0.9100        XLON     15:40:47      00027633786TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  238821 
EQS News ID:  1614407 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1614407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
