Under the five-year agreement, SES Space Defense will provide satellite communications capabilities for the U.S. Army training operations

SES Space Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, will provide satellite communications capabilities in support of the U.S. Army Warfighter Information Network-Tactical (WINT-T) training activities. The five-year Commercial Satellite Communications (COMSATCOM) Transponded Capacity (CTC) contract worth USD 27.54 million has been awarded by the U.S. Space Force's Commercial SATCOM Communication Office (CSCO) through Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO).

Leveraging SES's global satellite fleet, SES Space Defense will provide capabilities for the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) units to train and prepare a combat-ready, globally responsive Total Force. This will allow the U.S. Army to continue to build and sustain combatant command readiness requirements, as well as enable research and development activities for testing new applications for mobile missions.

"SES Space Defense has a longstanding relationship with the U.S. Army and has been supporting the WIN-T program's evolving needs for over a decade," said SES Space Defense President and CEO David Fields. "As the U.S. DoD adopts new and more advanced information technology capabilities, it is key that we support them with the much-needed resilient and secure satellite communications in multiple orbits and bands. Combine that with our extensive experience in network integration, we can ensure our customers' advantage in any critical mission scenarios."

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery >

About SES Space Defense

SES Space Defense is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, and is exclusively focused on building, managing, and supporting the most advanced satellite network solutions for the U.S. Government. SES Space Defense leverages a proven multi-operator network integration and management capability, an extensive global terrestrial network, as well as access to SES's multi-orbit satellite fleet. It also offers U.S. Department of Defense customers tools for cybersecurity for mission-critical operations, coupled with a proven track record in governance and compliance. SES Space Defense operates under a proxy board, enabling it to support classified projects, and it has been present in the U.S. Government satcom market for over four decades. Further information can be found at: www.sessd.com.

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 369 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230423005030/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Melanie Delannoy

Vice President, Marketing Communications

Tel. +1 571 443 7993

melanie.delannoy@sessd.com