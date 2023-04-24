Brainomix Joins CEO Roundtable on Cancer as Newest Member

The Oxford -based company is the first AI imaging company to join the organization focused on reducing the burden of cancer, leveraging its AI expertise to help accelerate drug discovery

OXFORD, England, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainomix has been announced as the newest member of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a non-profit organization founded in 2001 following the vision of former US President George H.W. Bush. It works to develop and establish initiatives aimed at reducing the risk of cancer, enabling early diagnosis, facilitating access to the best available treatments, and hastening the discovery of novel and more effective oncology therapies.

Brainomix joins the prestigious organization as the first AI imaging company, alongside some of the world's leading cancer research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and government officials. This multidisciplinary international group serves as a convener, collaborator and catalyst focused on eliminating cancer as a personal disease and public health problem.

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer.

"We are honoured and excited to have the opportunity to join the CEO Roundtable on Cancer, an organization working tirelessly to reduce the burden of cancer around the world," said Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. "By leveraging our expertise in AI and our track record in developing novel imaging-based solutions, we believe we can contribute towards the impressive work that the organization is already doing in the fight against cancer."

William Louv, PhD, CEO of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer said "We are pleased to welcome Brainomix to the Roundtable. Its insights into how AI can aid both research and treatment will be incredibly valuable as we strive to reduce the burden of cancer globally."

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke, lung fibrosis, and cancer. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company that has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that are used in more than 30 countries worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving faster treatment times and improving functional independence for patients.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when former President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to "do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families." The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the no-cost, web-based accreditation process, please visit www.cancergoldstandard.org.

