Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.5799

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2258808

CODE: US13 LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US13 LN Sequence No.: 238865 EQS News ID: 1614617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

