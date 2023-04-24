DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.982

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32934909

CODE: WSRI LN

ISIN: LU1861134382

