Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc (CLEM LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.0732

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2828112

CODE: CLEM LN

ISIN: LU2056738144

