DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

24-Apr-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.7853

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3755647

CODE: ESDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756598

