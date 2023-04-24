DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5442
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 189133952
CODE: LCWD LN
ISIN: LU1781541179
