The great digitization breakthrough that has swept through much of the world has been slower to materialize in Germany, ISG Provider Lens report says

German enterprises have been slow to embrace ServiceNow, yet stricter government regulations and the growing complexity of the overall IT landscape may provide the workflow automation platformwith new momentum in the German market, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds the crisis in Ukraine and a reluctance to part with legacy systems have contributed to Germany's comparatively slow adoption of ServiceNow, despite the platform's rapidly expanding functionalities. Given ServiceNow's high licensing costs, clients who fear vendor lock-in are clinging to the preferred open-source model, the ISG report says.

"ServiceNow and its partners are gaining traction in the German market," said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG in Germany. "Yet their growth is not as steep as it is in other markets, notably the U.S."

Although ServiceNow can be potentially more flexible than legacy systems, that increased flexibility also hinges on a company's willingness to adopt a prefabricated solution, rather than going through the process of customizing it to match precise business requirements. Companies that continue to pursue "perfect" solutions do so at the expense of increased deployment speed, the ISG report says.

The Ukraine crisis, which led to higher energy costs and inflation, has proven that upheavals can occur rapidly and that periods of relative planning certainty are becoming shorter than ever, the ISG report says. ServiceNow's Tokyo platform, which was released in the fourth quarter of 2022, strongly focuses on process efficiency and opportunities for rapid value creation. The speed at which it can react to changing circumstances is seen as a boon for many companies.

In addition, the growing prevalence of multicloud environments has significantly increased the overall complexity of the IT landscape and reinforced the need for tools that can help address it, as have Germany's Supply Chain Act and the introduction of new ESG regulations, the ISG report says.

"Enterprises in Germany are looking for reliable, accredited professional services to take full advantage of ServiceNow's broad functionalities," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "ServiceNow implementations can act as a catalyst for a new type of company management."

The report also examines the improved analytics and RPA capabilities introduced in ServiceNow's recent release of its Utah platform.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 29 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services, and ServiceNow Managed Service Providers.

The report names Accenture, agineo, Atos, Capgemini, Infosys and T-Systems/OS as Leaders in all three quadrants, while Deloitte, DXC Technology, HCLTech and nuvolax are named Leaders in two quadrants each. Cognizant, Fujitsu, KPMG, Kyndryl, NTT DATA, TCS and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Computacenter and Fujitsu are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from T-Systems/OS.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005254/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com



Matthias Longo, for ISG

+49 152 341 464 63

matthias@longo-pr.de