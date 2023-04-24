Anzeige
Cost vs Conscience: Booking.com Delves into the Dilemma Dividing Sustainable Travel in 2023

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Booking.com releases its most extensive sustainable travel research to date, spotlighting a dilemma where people feel potentially forced to choose between cutting costs and being more mindful about making more sustainable travel choices. With insights gathered from more than 33,000 travelers across 35 countries and territories including:

  • 64% of UK travellers say they want to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months, while 74% say the global energy crisis and rising cost of living is impacting their spending plans
  • Three fifths (60%) of UK travellers believe more sustainable travel options are too expensive, in contrast to 36% willing to pay extra for travel options with a sustainable certification
  • Taking conscious habits from home when traveling, 56% of Brits now turn off the air conditioning in accommodations when they aren't there (up 33% from 2022), while 70% re-use the same towel multiple times (up 36% from 2022)
  • 500,000+ accommodations globally are being recognised for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge on Booking.com

At a time of general global uncertainty, travelling more sustainably continues to be front of mind for travellers, with three-quarters (72%) believing people need to act now and make more sustainable choices to save the planet for future generations.

To learn more about this year's insights and the research methodology, as well as to download Booking.com's full 2023 Sustainable Travel Research Report, visit https://news.booking.com/

For further information, contact the Booking.com UK Press Office; lon-booking@ketchum.com

Olivia Swarbrick, olivia.swarbrick@ketchum.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay -from homes to hotels and much more. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 27 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.3 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cost-vs-conscience-bookingcom-delves-into-the-dilemma-dividing-sustainable-travel-in-2023-301803131.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
