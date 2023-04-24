Viva Wallet and Elo partnership disrupts legacy checkout and embeds all payments into Elo mobile Android computers.

All the technology needed in one versatile device for all transactions: from contactless to Chip & PIN. Viva Wallet and Elo strategic partnership disrupts the European payments scene, delivering flexible payments everywhere and less hassle for businesses.

?THENS, Greece, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The strategic partnership between Viva Wallet, a leading European cloud-based neobank, and Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive touch solutions, is pioneering a new retail payments experience. European businesses can now offer new payment experiences, accepting Chip & PIN and Tap-on-Phone contactless payments by combining Viva Wallet's cutting-edge embedded payments platform for smart devices, with Elo M50 and M60 Pay mobile computers in an enterprise-grade mobile point of sale system. One piece of technology that integrates smart retail software and payment acceptance for each and every transaction into a powerful and robust handheld Android computer; anywhere, anytime, seamlessly, all from the palm of your hand. Viva Wallet and Elo's strategic alliance, featuring additional omnichannel solutions, has gone live in Europe with plans to expand globally, including the US.





Integrating Viva Wallet's technology with the both sleek and durable all-in-one handheld solutions from Elo transforms point of sale into the most sought-after, enterprise-grade tool - an advanced mobile or fixed terminal that is Level 3 certified, accepting over 30 different payment methods. In addition, the flexible and versatile device facilitates ticketing, inventory management, delivery tracking, price checking, and other retail operations tasks thanks to a powerful processor and an optional integrated barcode scanner. The optional docking station and expansion module turn the mobile solution into a fixed terminal. This strategic partnership translates into greater systems consolidation, streamlined operations, enhanced security, and a seamless customer journey, across various verticals - from retail and grocery to hospitality, entertainment, and logistics.

Viva Wallet and Elo's joint additional omnichannel solutions enhance both the online and in-store retail experience, presenting businesses with options to both optimize operations and boost conversions. Elo's broad, diversified hardware portfolio, backed by a decade of enterprise-focused Android development and leadership, integrated with Viva Wallet's state-of-the-art "plug-and-play" payments technology applies to all end-customer touchpoints.

"With our common focus on innovation and leadership, Elo and Viva Wallet are a perfect match. We are thrilled about this partnership as part of our Independent Hardware Vendor Partnership Program. Viva Wallet is the first in Europe to enable payments on any smart device - from mobile terminals to smart mirrors and self-checkout units - through our cutting-edge software platform. We enable consolidation and less hassle for all businesses that accept payments, with the use of just a single device, while introducing new innovative payment use cases across every industry, including HORECA, transit, and tourism, just to name a few. Our aim is to enable frictionless omnichannel payments for all, anywhere," comments Harry Xenophontos, director of global strategic partnerships at Viva Wallet.

"We are pleased to team up with Viva Wallet to offer businesses the possibility to accept payments in store or on the go - wherever customers are located," said Maarten Bais, vice president and general manager EMEA of Elo. "Our Android-based portfolio is used by world-class retail, restaurant, and manufacturing brands around the globe for applications from POS, self-checkout and self-order to endless aisle and automation. Leveraging Viva Wallet's innovative solutions to include fully integrated payments adds tremendous benefits for all customers."

