DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.9956
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13967363
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 239060 EQS News ID: 1615035 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615035&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 24, 2023 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)