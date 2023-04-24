DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.1058

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2044350

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

