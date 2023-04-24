Antimicrobial Plastics Market worth $64.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Antimicrobial Plastics Market by Additive (Inorganic, Organic), Type (Commodity Plastics, Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics), Application (Packaging, Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Consumer Goods), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size was USD 41.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 64.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7%, between 2023 and 2028.





Antimicrobial plastics are used in various construction industry products. Population growth, urbanization, and domestic industrial growth are the main drivers of the global construction market. Particularly in the single-family construction segment, the residential market is seeing robust growth. Governments all around the world are spending more money on infrastructure, which is boosting the expansion of the construction business. This is increasing the demand for antimicrobial plastics in building & construction application.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Plastics Market"

340 - Tables

45 - Figures

270 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20591555

Inorganic was the largest additive of the antimicrobial plastics market, in 2022

Copper type of inorganic additive is majorly used in medical & healthcare, food & beverage, consumer goods and agricultural industries. These additives have high thermal and electrical conductivity, good corrosion resistance and ease of formability. Hospitals, ambulances, public buildings and public transports are some of the applications of copper additive. Zinc inorganic additive is used in the lining of food cans which are used for the packaging of meat, fish, corn and peas. Zinc helps in preserving colors and preventing spoilage.

High Performance Plastics is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, of the global antimicrobial plastics during the forecast period.

High performance plastics are the most expensive plastic material compared to commodity plastics and engineering plastics. The high-performance plastics market is projected to witness a high growth rate and is expected to continue to grow due to its growing demand from industries such as medical & healthcare, electronics, and automotive. Even though the consumption of these plastics in terms of volume is low, but their market share in terms of value is more owing to their high prices. High performance type of polymer is used in high-end products. They are used in premium cars in order to reduce weight but have the same strength as that of metal. They are also used in medical equipment where mechanical properties, thermal stability, and other features along with antimicrobial protection are required.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20591555

Medical & Healthcare is estimated to be the largest application of the antimicrobial plastics, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The medical & healthcare segment is estimated to be the largest application of the antimicrobial plastics market during the forecast period. Commodity plastics such as PVC and PET are used for manufacturing of surgical plastic equipment such as tubes, aprons, and injections. Also, the increasing senior citizen population, spread of various diseases and need for safe and hygienic lifestyle is driving the market demand. Over the forecast period, it is anticipated that this change in consumer purchasing behaviour and structural changes in the consumer products industry would enhance demand for consumer plastics with antimicrobial qualities.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for the antimicrobial plastics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing antimicrobial plastics market. Asia has seen widespread use of plastic packaging, with countries like India and China making large contributions through their food and beverage industries. Packaging sector has been a major force behind technology and innovation in the nation over the past few years, adding value to a number of manufacturing industries, including agriculture and the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segments. High demand for specialised medical services due to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, rising rates of cardiovascular illnesses and an ageing population are anticipated to fuel the demand for medical equipment, which would in turn have a favourable impact on the demand for antimicrobial plastic in the healthcare industry, in Asia Pacific region.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research & Consulting

The key players profiled in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market report include DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Microban International (US), Sanitized AG (Germany), Biocote Limited (UK), Avient Corporation (US), and King Plastic Corporation (US).

Related Reports:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Antimicrobial Textile Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/antimicrobial-plastic-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/antimicrobial-plastic.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antimicrobial-plastics-market-worth-64-8-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301805198.html