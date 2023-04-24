

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Monday as investors awaited U.S. tech earnings and more economic data this week for directional cues.



As rate-hike and recession worries mount, investors ignored survey results showing that a measure of German business sentiment improved in April for a sixth consecutive month.



The headline German IFO business climate index rose to 93.6 in April from 93.2 in March. Economists expected the reading to edge up to 94.



The benchmark DAX was down 26 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,855 after rising around half a percent on Friday.



Steel firm Salzgitter edged down slightly after its first-quarter earnings almost halved from last year.



Software AG soared nearly 50 percent after the software developer said it would accept a takeover bid by private equity firm Silver Lake.



