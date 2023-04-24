DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 262.7425

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5613063

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

