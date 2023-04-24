KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
The highlights are as follows:
- Net sales stood at a record high of ¥2,242.8 billion, 16.9% higher Y/Y.
- Operating profit decreased 41.3% Y/Y to ¥100.1 billion due to structural reform expenses of ¥75.7 billion.
- Profit before income taxes decreased 29.1% Y/Y to ¥120.6 billion after foreign currency gain of ¥20 billion posted.
- Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 66.9% Y/Y to ¥45.0 billion after income tax expenses of ¥75.0 billion and losses from discontinued operations of ¥2.0 billion.
- Continue WPR-X, the drastic reform on profitability, and aim to make a V-shaped recovery in FY2023.
- EPS: ¥78.19 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
Year ended
Increase
Three months ended
Increase
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
2,242,824
1,918,174
16.9%
543,077
510,964
6.3 %
Operating profit
100,081
170,374
(41.3)%
(24,323)
36,887
-
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
4.5%
8.9%
-
(4.5)%
7.2%
-
Profit before income taxes
120,593
170,032
(29.1)%
(21,351)
40,622
-
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
5.4%
8.9%
-
(3.9) %
8.0%
-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
45,003
135,759
(66.9)%
(59,074)
36,447
-
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
2.0%
7.1%
-
(10.9)%
7.1 %
-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
78.19
232.40
-
(102.82)
62.70
-
Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news0424-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2023, 19.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 23.2% by automotive products; 40.8% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.2% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
