KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

The highlights are as follows:

Net sales stood at a record high of ¥2,242.8 billion, 16.9% higher Y/Y.

Operating profit decreased 41.3% Y/Y to ¥100.1 billion due to structural reform expenses of ¥75.7 billion.

Profit before income taxes decreased 29.1% Y/Y to ¥120.6 billion after foreign currency gain of ¥20 billion posted.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 66.9% Y/Y to ¥45.0 billion after income tax expenses of ¥75.0 billion and losses from discontinued operations of ¥2.0 billion.

Continue WPR-X, the drastic reform on profitability, and aim to make a V-shaped recovery in FY2023.

EPS: ¥78.19 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages Year ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease)

%

Three months ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease)

%

2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales 2,242,824 1,918,174 16.9% 543,077 510,964 6.3 % Operating profit 100,081 170,374 (41.3)% (24,323) 36,887 - Ratio of operating profit to net sales 4.5% 8.9% - (4.5)% 7.2% - Profit before income taxes 120,593 170,032 (29.1)% (21,351) 40,622 - Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 5.4% 8.9% - (3.9) % 8.0% - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 45,003 135,759 (66.9)% (59,074) 36,447 - Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 2.0% 7.1% - (10.9)% 7.1 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 78.19 232.40 - (102.82) 62.70 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 78.19 232.40 - (102.82) 62.70 -

Full copy of Nidec's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2023/news0424-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the year ended March 31, 2023, 19.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 23.2% by automotive products; 40.8% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.2% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contacts

Masahiro Nagayasu

General Manager

Investor Relations

+81-75-935-6140

ir@nidec.com