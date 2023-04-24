Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Global Innovation Platform (GIP) on April 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GIP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





GIP Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/163500_85b98a6f04d34a9a_001full.jpg

As a decentralized operating system that can run the most DApps, Factor Blockchain is here to lead the fourth industry revolution with features including high-speed, scalability, connectivity, and security. Its native token Global Innovation Platform (GIP) was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 21, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Factor Blockchain

Factor is an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and a decentralized operating system powered by a coin mining algorithm creating a blockchain. What makes this operating system different is its ability to run all kinds of Decentralized application initially developed for other decentralized OS, such as Ethereum, Neo, EOS. Therefore, Factor blockchain is the decentralized operating system that can run the most DApps.

Factor archives this with its innovative Factor Hash Function, running many hash algorithm and provides the user with high-speed, scalability, connectivity, and security. It will play an important role in Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In order to use the blockchain technology in the 4th Industrial Revolution, the main block must be able to support many hash function to support the different kind of transactions generated by new technologies and IOT devices. There is currently so much data that are being tracked in our everyday lives, from simple things such as smartphones and social media, to major industries (such as the medical, food, scientific research, and in the public sector).

The Factor Blockchain can be used to track all of this information and make what was previously impossible easily accessible. The quality, speed, and security of the Factor Blockchain makes its technology one of the best ways to gain access to and interpret all of this previously inaccessible information, serving both industries and the general public.

Specifically speaking, there are 26 hash function in Factor's main block, which are compatible with each other, and unlike existing blockchains, new hash functions can be added in the future. In addition, Factor uses a patented node communication protocol inspired from hashgraph, and its developer environment makes everything easier, eliminating the inconvenience of using different programming languages to develop DApps.

Factor Blockchain has high scalability. If the existing coins (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Neo, Quantum, etc.) are connected to the Factor Blockchain, then the original functions of the coins are maintained, while allowing more Factor functions to be used. It also has high-speed, 12,000 times faster than Bitcoin synchronization, the more users participate, the higher the limit the system can support.

The blockchain is encrypted through Proof of Work (POW), so it is also safe from hacking. Furthermore, in order to protect against the concentration of miners due to (POW) mining method, a masternode (POS) is added to the Factor Blockchain, so that it is designed to perform safe node by maintaining decentralization of miners. Additionally, the Factor Blockchain has a security function attached to each hash, which provides incredible security.

With its next-generation blockchain technology combined with DApp algorithm, high scalability, connectivity and extreme speed, Factor aims to be the world's best blockchain to connect all blockchains.

About GIP Token

Global Innovation Platform (GIP) is the native token of Factor Blockchain which plays an important role in its ecosystem. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 21, 2023, investors who are interested in Factor Blockchain can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about GIP Token:

Official Website: https://factorlabs.net/index.en.php

Explorer: https://explorer.gipc.app

Telegram: https://t.me/GIP_Coin_Official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GipCoin

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163500