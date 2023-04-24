Modupe Adegbembo (AXA IM): Bank of England beunruhigt

20.04.2023

Ausgewählte Statements:

"Im Vereinigten Königreich ging die Inflation des Verbraucherpreisindexes (VPI) im März im Jahresvergleich auf 10,1 Prozent zurück. Dieser Rückgang war auf eine Entspannung bei den Kraftstoffpreisen zurückzuführen, die wiederum durch steigende Preise für Nahrungsmittel sowie Freizeit und Kultur ausgeglichen wurde."

"Die Inflation geht zwar weiter zurück, allerdings nicht so schnell, wie wir oder die BoE erwartet hatten. Die Inflation liegt nun schon sieben Monate in Folge über dem zweistelligen Bereich - eine Entwicklung, die die BoE weiter verunsichern und die Sorge vor einer anhaltenden Inflation verstärken wird."

"Wir gehen davon aus, dass die BoE den Zinssatz im Mai um 25 Basispunkte (Bp) anheben wird. Die fortwährende Kerninflation sowie starke Lohndaten werden voraussichtlich auf die Risiken einer anhaltenden Inflation hinweisen."

"Wir erwarten, dass die BoE ihren Zinserhöhungszyklus bei 4,50 Prozent beenden und seit dem vierten Quartal 2022 eine schrittweise Senkung des Leitzinses um 25 Bp pro Quartal bis Ende 2024 auf 3,25 Prozent vornehmen wird."

"Die positiven Inflationsdaten haben die Märkte dazu veranlasst, ihre Erwartungen an zukünftige Zinserhöhungen der BoE anzupassen. Die Märkte gehen nun mit einer Wahrscheinlichkeit von 95 Prozent von einer Erhöhung um 25 Bp aus, im Vergleich zu noch 80 Prozent am Dienstag. Das Pfund Sterling ist ebenfalls gestiegen und hat gegenüber dem US-Dollar um 0,4 Prozent auf 1,246 zugelegt."

Modupe Adegbembo, G7 Economist , AXA Investment Managers: UK Reaction: Inflation falling slowly

CPI inflation declined to 10.1% y/y in March, down from 10.4% in February, as falls in fuel prices drove the decline. This reading came 30bp above consensus estimates of inflation easing to 9.8% and comes 90bp above the Bank of England's (BoE) projections published back in February. Core CPI inflation remained at 6.2%, above consensus estimates of an easing to 6.0%. Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation fell to 13.5% (compared to expectations of a decline to 13.3%) whilst Retail Price Index excluding mortgage interest payments (RPIX) fell to 12.6%.

The decline in inflation was driven by an easing in fuel prices which was offset by prices of food and recreation and culture which continue to rise. Of the 0.3 percentage point (ppt) decline in CPI between March and February, declines in petrol and diesel prices which fell by 5.9% y/y contributed -0.3ppt. Declines in energy as the price of heating oil fell sharply also contributed (-0.1ppt). These declines were offset by price increases in food and recreation and culture goods and services. Inflation also eased in restaurants and hotels by less than we were anticipating. Food prices continue to rise, picking up 1.1% on the month and now stands at 19% - Office for National Statistics modelling indicated food inflation now stands at the highest rate since August 1977. Interestingly, despite widespread shortages in fresh products that were seen in March the recent pickup appears to be driven by processed food.

Both core and services CPI which most closely reflect domestic inflationary pressures and are closely watched by the MPC remained elevated; services CPI remained at 6.6% and core CPI remained at 6.2%.

Inflation continues to fall, but not as fast as we, or the BoE had been expecting, with inflation remaining above double-digits for seven consecutive months - a development that will continue to unsettle the MPC and add to worries of inflation persistence. Rises in food prices are keeping headline elevated, but cannot explain all of the upside surprise as price pressures remain broad-based. We expect CPI to fall sharply in April as increases in fuel and household energy prices seen last year drop out of the headline. However, whilst the labour market remains tight, we continue to see risks to inflation as firmly skewed to the upside.

This print strengthens our expectations that the MPC will hike by 25bp at its next meeting in May. The continued strength of core and services inflation alongside yesterday's unexpected increase in private sector wages will keep the MPC focused on the risk of further persistence in inflation. At the moment we expect the MPC to pause their hiking cycle at 4.50%, pencilling in cuts to Bank Rate beginning in Q4 2022 with 25bp cuts each quarter out to end 2024 bringing Bank rate to 3.25%.

Markets reacted to the upside surprise in inflation, repricing their expectations for rate hikes from the BoE. Markets now have priced a 25bp hike from the BoE with 95% probability compared to 80% on Tuesday. The pound also rose against the dollar following the release of the data, rising by 0.4% to $1.246.