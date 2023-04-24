

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Monday as lower commodity prices amid worries about slowing global growth weighed on commodity stocks.



Meanwhile, U.K. house price growth eased in April, Rightmove said in a report.



On a monthly basis, average asking prices rose by 0.2 percent, down from 0.8 percent growth in March and the average of 1.2 percent growth at this time of year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,904 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc dropped 0.7 percent and Shell declined about 1 percent as oil prices fell over 1 percent on concerns about fuel demand.



In the mining sector, Glencore lost 1.2 percent and Anglo American was little changed.



