Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, HaHa Group wants to create a world where everyone succeeds while protecting the health of many people. Its native token 5MC will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing HaHa Group

In modern times, the world and countries have studied how to remove coprostasis in line with the trend of the times. Everyone must have been thinking a lot about how to remove coprostasis in the colon without partially incising or completely removing the colon but to no avail. But the HaHa Group found a way. There is no need to go to the hospital and spend a lot of time and money to remove coprostasis.

Happy Colon is registered as a home medical device by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and solves constipation and coprostasis problems without pain and allows pleasant bowel movements every morning and evening. Happy Colon cleans the intestines at home safely and painlessly in a nature-friendly way, without any electrical stimulation, without any drugs that could be harmful to the human body.

With Happy Colon or Jangbia Gold from HaHa Group, people can easily remove 100% of coprostasis in vinyl membrane by cleaning colons once or twice a month in just 3 minutes at home and conveniently at the time they want, which has been proven by HaHa Group's technology patent. The products hold the largest number of patents as a single item for the first time in the world with 111 clauses.

HaHa Group wants to create a world where everyone succeeds while protecting the health of many people. It came up with a whole new, high-dimensional marketing that was nowhere else to be found, a 5-D marketing that goes beyond 4-D. There is a patent pending for this marketing method.

In addition, all members can use the online shopping mall service Zzig Mall. Anyone with a mobile phone and computer can use it easily. The online shopping mall provides medical device Happy Colon or Jangbia K-88 products and other health products, food, and general life products. Members can check their point rewards received through 5-D marketing in their e-wallet, and can also use the points to purchase products from online shopping malls and exchange them for cash. They can also register to sell their products in Zzig Mall.

Happy Colon, which keeps many people healthy and prolongs their lives, aims to become the leader in extension of life and endeavor to make all mankind healthy and happy.

About 5MC Token

5MC is the native token of HaHa Group ecosystem. It can supplant currency at any time for transactions among HaHa Group members in HaHa Group's online and offline services. The 5MC Coin project goes beyond the token ecosystem and grows into a highly scalable mainnet. Its ecosystem includes a variety of services. In particular, users can experience the novelty of the metaverse. All ecosystems of 5MC aim to fully support blockchain and experience the harmony of Web3 and DApp.

Based on Polygon network, 5MC has a total supply of 2.5 billion (i.e., 2,500,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for ICO, 20% is allocated for airdrop, 15% will be used for advertisement, 15% is allocated to the team and developers, and the remaining 30% goes into the foundation.

5MC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 25, 2023, investors who are interested in HaHa Group can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

