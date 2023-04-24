Guangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - From April 15th to May 5th, the 133rd session of China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, fully resumes its offline exhibition in Guangzhou, while also maintains its online platform's regular operations. Since the 127nd Canton Fair in 2020, Made-in-China.com has cooperated with the Canton Fair to organize numerous synchronized events under the theme "Same tune, Shared view. with Canton Fair", and this is the seventh cooperation. Made-in-China.com will also take Focus Technology's brands, Leadong and inQbrands, to make an appearance at the Canton Fair.

Hundreds of thousands of buyers and 34,000 enterprises from 226 countries and regions have registered to attend the Fair both online and offline. It is reported that this year's Canton Fair boasts the largest scale in history, with exhibition area and the number of participating enterprises reaching record highs.





Made-in-China.com interviewed buyers at the Canton Fair

As a barometer and weathervane of China's foreign trade, Canton Fair is an essential window for the global buyers to see high-quality Made-in-China products and an important platform for trade. In order to better serve the trade matchmaking needs of overseas buyers, Made-in-China.com leverages its internet technology advantages to facilitate information exchange between buyers and suppliers, expand negotiation opportunities, and hold a wealth of business matchmaking activities during the fair. For example, Made-in-China.com will launch English live-streaming for overseas buyers on the official website and Facebook, enabling them to virtually explore the exhibition. Through live-streaming, Made-in-China.com will recommend the leading Chinese suppliers and their products.





Made-in-China.com appears at the Canton Fair

One of the highlights of the 133rd Canton Fair is the active communication on the online platform. This year, the Canton Fair holds over 40 matchmaking events such as "Trade Bridge", Dual Circulation Promotion, and special procurement fairs for imported goods. During the fair, Made-in-China.com collaborates with the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Commerce to organize the "Jiangsu Clean Energy and Environmental Protection Projects Online Matchmaking Meeting". By holding "one-to-one" online procurement, this activity creates a special stage for buyers to purchase green and low-carbon technology products and overall solutions.





Made-in-China.com appears at the Canton Fair

Attending Canton Fair is also one of the Made-in-China.com's Amazing April series activities. Amazing April aims to help global buyers discover high-quality suppliers and improve procurement efficiency. For more info of the suppliers or just interested in the event, please come to the homepage: https://u.made-in-china.com/4dTNSRm2 or follow the Made-in-China.com on social media.

About Made-in-China.com

Founded in 1998, Made-in-China.com specializes in B2B cross-border trade. It is an integrated service platform committed to tapping business opportunities by providing one-stop full-cycle trade services for its global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

