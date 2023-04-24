IBC-Music Wins The King's Award for Enterprise

DUNDONALD, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / IBC-Music is honored to have been named among the recipients of the very first King's Award for Enterprise, the UK's most prestigious business award. One of only 148 organizations nationally to be recognized, IBC-Music was selected for its strong growth in the International Trade category. The company will be honored at a Royal reception and will be able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Founded in 2019, IBC specializes in helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world. The company has been able to capitalize on changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omni channel routes to market for numerous clients. Major customers in the U.S., Canada, and Germany have contributed to IBC's growth to over £3.5 million(more than $4.3 million) turnover in three years.

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognizing outstanding UK businesses. Now in its 57th year, the award recognizes and celebrates business excellence across the UK, celebrating companies that have demonstrated outstanding success in international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility. His Majesty The King personally approves the Awards recipients.

Winners of the King's Awards for Enterprise have reported benefiting from worldwide recognition, increased commercial value, greater press coverage, and a boost to staff morale. Many recipients have been invited to participate in government roundtables, discussions, or ministerial visits.

In addition to being able to use the King's Awards Emblem until 2028, IBC-Music will be honored at a Royal reception at Buckingham Palace and will be presented the Award at the company's headquarters by one of TheKing's representatives, a Lord-Lieutenant. Commemorations will include a Grant of Appointment (official certificate) and a commemorative crystal trophy.

"This Award is a true honor. It is amazing that a small team from NorthernIreland can offer a world- renowned service and build up such an international client base," said Iain Wilson, IBC's Managing Director. "Our expertise is being used by more brands, and we expect additional business to result from this Award, too. We look forward to continuing to boost the UK economy."

Wilson brings 30 years' experience in musical instruments, working locally for companies like Lowden Guitars and G7th Guitar Capos, and internationally, for Fishman, Breedlove, Larrivée Guitars, and many other brands. His combined experience in international sales consultancy and sourcing puts IBC at the forefront of the music industry. While Wilson has been highly effective in growing sales in the UK, Europe, and elsewhere, his associate partner Hap Kuffner located In New York, U.S.A, has nearly 50 years' experience in sourcing and international distribution, with vast knowledge and contacts that have enabled IBC-Music to grow very quickly in the U.S. and Canada.

Currently, 95% of IBC-Music's business is outside the UK, with key customers in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. IBC recently helped one of its Canadian customers, Riversong Guitars, win the prestigious MMR Dealers' Choice Award for Acoustic Guitar of the year. IBC acted as the sourcing agent for the River Pacific P2P acoustic guitar, beating leading international guitar brands such as Martin,Taylor, and Yamaha.

About IBC-Music

IBC-Music specializes in the manufacture of musical instruments for brands across the world, serving as a catalyst in matching brands with the correct manufacturing and distribution partners in Europe, the U.S., and Asia. IBC works with customers to set clear sales and marketing goals, paying close attention to customer needs and budget and working tirelessly to find the right solutions and best results. Learn more at www.ibc-music.com.

