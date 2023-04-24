Texas LNG, a four million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") liquefied natural gas ("LNG") export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, owned by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC ("Glenfarne"), a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world's carbon footprint, today announced the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") has issued an Order on Remand to the project following the completion of an additional social cost of carbon and environmental justice analysis.

The Order on Remand includes two modified mitigation requirements regarding air monitoring and emergency response communications that Texas LNG will incorporate into its execution plan. Texas LNG expects to make a final investment decision ("FID") this year and begin commercial operations in 2027.

Texas LNG's "Green by Design" approach is strategically designed to avoid emissions rather than minimizing or mitigating them. By using renewable energy to power the entire facility and drive Texas LNG's electric motors, the project eliminates most CO2 emissions, with less than half of a typical LNG export project, making it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world.

"Environmental justice and the carbon footprint of our project are among the most important issues we regularly consider as we progress Texas LNG to a final investment decision this year. We thank the FERC commissioners and staff for bringing this matter to a thoughtful resolution," said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition.

Duval further commented, "Texas LNG will bring more than 1,200 new construction jobs and over 100 new full-time jobs to the Rio Grande Valley of which a majority are intended to be hired from the local community. We are eager to begin construction on our facility to be able to safely export clean, environmentally sensible LNG that is 'Green by Design' around the globe providing long-term energy security when it is critically needed."

Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a 4 mtpa LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and owned and managed by Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, an affiliate of global energy transition leader Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC. Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. owns a minority equity interest and is leading the delivery of the facility along with Technip Energies USA. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the greenest LNG facilities in the world. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Energy Transition

Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, LLC, a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, Texas, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Barcelona, Spain; and Seoul, South Korea. Glenfarne Energy Transition aims to address the "here and now" global energy transition through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Renewables, and Grid Stability. The company's seasoned executives, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneEnergyTransition.com.

