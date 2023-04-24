DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.2858

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21628958

CODE: AASU LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

