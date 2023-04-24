Schneider Electric UK: New Schneider Electric Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is at the Forefront of Reliability, Scalability, and Simplicity

Modular design with Live Swap feature for small and medium size data centres and business-critical applications.

3-Phase 50-250 kW (400V) modular UPS solution with 50 kW Live Swappable power and static switch modules

Offers best-in-class power protection and optimised capital investment

Provides scalability and redundancy in a compact footprint

Proves Schneider Electric's sustainability leadership as part of its Green Premium program

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, introduces Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular available in 50-250 kW capacity with N+1 scalable configuration and supports the EcoStruxure architecture, which offers remote monitoring services.

With scalability top of mind, Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables you to pay as you grow, allowing you to optimise capital investment. It is a part of Schneider Electric's Green Premium portfolio, which ensures energy efficiency, durability, recyclability, and transparency to help reduce environmental footprint. In addition, this system features advanced technology such as a high-efficiency design, intelligent battery management, real-time monitoring, and control capabilities, making it one of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient UPS solutions available in the market.

"We are excited to introduce Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the market," said Mustafa Demirkol, VP of Offer Management and Marketing for Data Centre Solutions. "This product provides customers with third-party certified Live Swap, modular design, and unwavering reliability in an optimised investment package. Its connectivity provides peace of mind, making it the easy choice for data centres and commercial and industrial applications."

Business continuity made easy

Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular enables customers to lower their capital expenditures through an optimised capex model. In addition, scheduled downtime is significantly reduced through self-diagnosing third-party certified Live Swappable power modules and static switch, thereby increasing reliability and availability in a compact footprint. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is easy to select, configure, install, and maintain, which makes the deployment process seamless. Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is part of Schneider Electric's Easy UPS 3-phase product portfolio, which focuses on core features to meet the needs of customers at a value price point.

"Our new Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular provides a sustainable, scalable and best-in-class power protection solution for data centres, commercial buildings, process automation and industrial manufacturing environments," said Mark Yeeles, VP, Secure Power Division, UK and Ireland. "By leveraging its Green Premium and circular capabilities, customers can reduce their carbon footprint to meet sustainability objectives without compromise."

