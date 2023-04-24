The Business Reseach Company: Global Rodenticide Market Overview 2023-2032 - Forecast Market Growth And Major Drivers, By The Business Research Company

Rodenticide Global Market Report 2023 By The Business Research Company Describes And Explains The Rodenticide Market And Covers 2017-2022, Termed The Historic Period, And 2022-2027 Termed The Forecast Period, Along With Further Forecasts For The Period 2027-2032. The Report Cover Market Sizing Information, Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities For The Seven Regions And Major Players Of The Market.

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Rodenticide Global Market Report 2023, the global rodenticide market size is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2022 to $9.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ofmore than 9%. The rodenticide market value is then expected to grow to $16.8 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of more than 12%.





The global rodenticide market segments are categorized -

1) By Type: Anticoagulant, Non-Anticoagulant

2) By Form: Pellet, Spray, Powder

3) By Application: Agricultural Fields, Warehouse Pest, Control Companies, Other Applications

The top opportunities in the rodenticide market segmented by type will arise in the anticoagulant segment, which will gain $2.5 billionof global annual sales by 2027. The rodenticide market size will gain the most in the USA at $624.6 million.

Take A Look At A Sample Of Our Global Rodenticide Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7529&type=smp

One of the major drivers in the market is the rising urbanization, especially in developing countries, that is leading to a greater demand for the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Public health is also anticipated to be affected by urbanization when rural infections migrate to cities and multiply there, leading to a greater demand for rodenticide to protect the buildings from rodents. For example, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, a US-based intergovernmental organization, in 2018, 55% of the world's population resided in urban regions, and it is projected to rise to 68% by 2050. Therefore, the increasing urbanization will propel the rodenticide market growth.

The growing agricultural industry also contributes to the growth of the rodenticide market due to rodents being major problem for the agriculture sector. For example, according to the 2031 projections by the United States Department of Agriculture, a US-based agricultural department, for the first few years of the projection period compared to the 2021/22 season, the total planted area of the eight primary field crops in the USA is anticipated to expand moderately. The total area under cultivation for the eight crops is expected to reach a high of 255.6 million acres in 2023-2024 and a near-low of 251.7 million acres in 2031-2032. This will require a larger amount of rodenticide to counter the inevitable increase of rodent problems.

Read The Full Global Rodenticide Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rodenticide-global-market-report

The global rodenticide market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. BASF SE was the largest competitor with 3.5% rodenticide market share, followed by Syngenta, Bayer AG, Neogen Corporation, UPL Limited, Bell Laboratories Inc, Liphatech, Inc., PelGar International, JT Eaton, and Impex Europa.

As per The Business Research Company' rodenticide market analysis, players are adopting strategies such as launching new products to stay competitive and enhance their market position in the pest control sector, expanding business capabilities through mergers and acquisitions, and focusing on strengthening business operations through strategic collaboration.

View Similar Reports

Insecticides Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-Insecticides), By Form (Sprays, Baits, Strips), By Application (Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications) - Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Other Pesticide And Other Agricultural Chemicals), By Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), By Application (Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2023 - By Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Other Types), By Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, Beneficial Insects), By Formulation (Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation), By Mode Of Application (Seed TreATMent, Soil TreATMent, Foliar Spray, Other Mode Of Applications) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/3970581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-rodenticide-market-overview-2023-2032--forecast-market-growth-and-major-drivers-by-the-business-research-company-301805320.html