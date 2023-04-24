Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that on April 21, 2023, PreveCeutical created a new division to develop and train an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool that will be capable of learning R&D, clinical trials, and other clinical information.

PreveCeutical plans to use this tool in the development and process of all our clinical programs. This should enhance, accelerate and predict outcomes, processes and solutions, amongst other selected data. In preparation, we have purchased the domain www.preveceutical.ai , which will be developed over the coming weeks to provide information on the AI program and development.

PreveCeutical has hired Mr. Shawn Sadler as Head of Artificial Intelligence, effective April 21, 2023.

With over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry, Shawn Sadler has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that have helped businesses across various sectors achieve significant growth and success.

With a deep understanding of Data Management, AI Frameworks, Information Governance, and Machine Learning, Shawn Sadler will bring valuable insights and strategic thinking to PreveCeutical. His expertise in network design and engineering, combined with his exceptional project management skills, make him an invaluable asset. Shawn Sadler will align PreveCeutical business objectives with emerging AI solutions and serve as a Head of Artificial Intelligence. His experience in identifying business opportunities, developing strategic partnerships, and managing projects from ideation to launch, make him an excellent addition to the team that will help PreveCeutical succeed in bringing our ground-breaking products to market.

Shawn will be focused on the following:

Developing the frameworks required for AI analytics of research data

Preparing existing data for ingestion to our proprietary Large Language Model (LLM)

Working with research scientists to build tools to enhance their workflows

Analyzing large data sets to identify unique patterns

Leveraging predictive analytics to forecast future trends, identify potential risks and opportunities, and make informed decisions based on data-driven insights

Using natural language processing techniques to extract meaningful insights from text data, such as research papers or clinical trial notes

Optimizing data collection and analysis processes to improve efficiency and accuracy, while also reducing costs and minimizing errors

Data visualization that will help research scientists create interactive visualizations that can make complex data more accessible and understandable

PreveCeutical's Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Van Deventer, commented, "We believe that artificial intelligence will become a critical tool in the development of medical technologies in the future. We plan to stay at the forefront of AI technology as the technology evolves, becoming a leader with the opportunity to build partnerships with companies in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries."

Mr. Van Deventer further commented, "We are pleased that Shawn has joined PreveCeutical as the company advances its products through clinical trials and commercialization. Shawn's experience and passion for technology make him the perfect candidate to lead this exciting new division."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

The Company is currently in the research and development stage for dual gene curative and preventive therapies for diabetes and obesity.

