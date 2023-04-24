Chubb Appoints Stephen Vaughan to Lead its High Net Worth Personal Insurance Business in Europe

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that Stephen Vaughan has been appointed head of its European Personal Risk Services (PRS), division, subject to regulatory approval. Currently, he serves as European Underwriting Centre Manager for the business.

In his new role, which is effective 1 June, Vaughan will have responsibility for the performance and development of the company's high net worth personal lines business in the UK and Continental Europe.

Vaughan succeeds Annmarie Camp who is returning to the U.S. to take up a new role as Business Development Leader for Chubb in North America.

Vaughan will continue to be based in London and will report to Mark Roberts, Division President, United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa.

He joined Chubb in 2004 and has since held a variety of underwriting and management roles of increasing seniority.

Roberts said: "I am delighted Stephen has been appointed to this role. With two decades of experience working within our Personal Risk Services team he brings with him a wealth of expertise and insights to help ensure we are best able to meet the constantly evolving needs of our high net worth clients both now and in the future."

About Chubb

