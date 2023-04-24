DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 44.4814

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030

CODE: 500D LN

ISIN: LU2391437253

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D LN Sequence No.: 239121 EQS News ID: 1615345 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1615345&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2023 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)