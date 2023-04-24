DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 229.9742
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166787
CODE: JPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681039217
