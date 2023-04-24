Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., global innovator in night vision and thermal imaging, has been honoured with the distinguished King's Award for Enterprise: International Trade, recognising significant and sustained growth in the company's international trade.

Overseas sales for the company grew by 173% in the three-year period (2019-2022) across key markets including the North America, Europe and Asia.

The company has previously won the Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade and is a two-time winner of the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise has been renamed following the Accession of King Charles III, emphasising his desire to continue Queen Elizabeth's legacy (since 1965) of celebrating the achievements of outstanding UK businesses each year.

Commenting on winning the first King's Award honour, founder and Managing Director of Thermoteknix, Dr Richard Salisbury said: "We are extremely honoured to receive this award and would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment shown by our whole team in delivering outstanding results for our customers around the world in what continue to be fast-changing and challenging markets made all the more onerous during the COVID pandemic."

Founded in 1982, Thermoteknix has sustained continued growth from its Cambridge headquarters, manufacturing and supplying advanced thermal imaging solutions to defence and security markets, and process monitoring.

"Thermoteknix remains at the forefront of thermal imaging and night vision technologies innovation and our continued success in such competitive markets demonstrates the impact of great British innovation, engineering and quality," explained Dr. Salisbury.

Thermoteknix successfully exports to more than 70 countries around the world, with all products designed and manufactured at its state-of-the-art facilities in Cambridge.

The King's Award for Enterprise celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services.

