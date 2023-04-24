Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - BetterLife Pharma (CSE: BETR), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, will be participating in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 25 and 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 25, 2023-Wednesday April 26, 2023 Time: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre,

North Building 255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian & Dr. Hooshmand Sheshbaradaran will be speaking at 3:30 PM ET on April 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the BetterLife Pharma management will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders. BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be potentially self-administered. BetterLife's synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent, for composition and method of use, covers treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders. BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife's pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency. BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For further information:

David Melles

Investor Relations Manager

778.887.1928

David.Melles@blifepharma.com